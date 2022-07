Covid-19 Update: India reports 12,249 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | OneIndia News *News

In a huge and yet another surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, India reported 12,249 fresh covid-19 infections within a span of 24 hours.

With this the total number of covid-19 infections in the country surged to 4,33,31,645.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the active case load in the country increased to 81,687.

