GMB union blame BA for holiday period strikes

The GMB union's Nadine Houghton says the blame for strikes planned for Heathrow Airport this summer "lies firmly at the door of British Airways".

BA staff at the airport want their wages restored to pre-pandemic levels.

Report by Blairm.

