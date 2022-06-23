CKay 'Love Nwantiti' (Live Performance) | Open Mic
CKay "Love Nwantiti" (Live Performance) | Open Mic

CKay stopped by Genius to perform his hit “​love nwantiti,” which has been streamed over 499 million times on Spotify to date.

The song is also produced by the Nigerian artist and off his first EP 'CKay The First.'