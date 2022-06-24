The Courtroom Shines Light on Real Life Case at the Tribeca Film Festival Premiere

The cast of The Courtroom , director Lee Sunday Evans, and the writer/ Succession breakout star, Arian Moayed, attended the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the film at the Metrograph Theater in New York City last Thursday.

The creator of the HBO drama series, Succession , Jesse Armstrong, and co-star of the show, Sarah Snook, came out to support Moayed on his new film.

We got a chance to chat with the cast, the writer, and the director about the film, the case, and the poignant messages it has to offer.