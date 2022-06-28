MLB Suspends 12 Players and Coaches for Mass Brawl Between Mariners and Angels

MLB Suspends 12 Players and Coaches , for Mass Brawl Between Mariners and Angels.

As the two teams played each other on June 26, tensions started to rise after Andrew Wantz threw a pitch near Julio Rodriguez's head.

As the two teams played each other on June 26, tensions started to rise after Andrew Wantz threw a pitch near Julio Rodriguez's head.

Then, another one of Wantz's pitches hit Jess Winker on the hip and chaos ensued.

Then, another one of Wantz's pitches hit Jess Winker on the hip and chaos ensued.

Winker charged the Angels' dugout, which caused both teams to clear their benches in an all-out brawl.

As a result, Winker, J.P.

Crawford and Julio Rodriguez have been suspended for seven, five and two games, respectively.

.

As a result, Winker, J.P.

Crawford and Julio Rodriguez have been suspended for seven, five and two games, respectively.

.

Anthony Rendon, Wantz, Ray Tepera and Raisel Iglesias have also been suspended for a handful of games.

Anthony Rendon, Wantz, Ray Tepera and Raisel Iglesias have also been suspended for a handful of games.

Interim manager Phil Nevin has received a 10-game ban.

The Angels' assistant pitching coach, catching coach, bench coach and interpreter have also been suspended.

The Angels' assistant pitching coach, catching coach, bench coach and interpreter have also been suspended.

Three Mariners players intend to appeal.

.

If they throw [Wantz] out, it stops.

If he hits me and they eject him, I go to first base.

If the guy in the cast and their manager don’t talk, nothing happens.

But they were talking, and I didn’t want to talk, Jess Winker, via statement.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s done.

We’re just going to worry about next time we face them beating them.

That’s all that matters, Jess Winker, via statement