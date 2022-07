Zara Aleena: Tributes paid to woman killed in Ilford

Tributes have been paid to a woman killed in a suspected stranger attack in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Zara Aleena, 35, was assaulted walking towards Gants Hill station in Ilford, east London, and died in hospital.

Report by Alibhaiz.

