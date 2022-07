Tyrus (Greg Gutfeld Show / WWE) & Your Calls LIVE – Ask Dr. Drew

** CALL IN ON SPACES: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1YpJkZzajBwGj ** Tyrus is an ex-WWE pro wrestler and political commentator who regularly appears on The Greg Gutfeld Show.

He is now a New York Times bestselling author with his memoir "Just Tyrus" that tells his wild but triumphant life story, rising from a painfully dysfunctional upbringing to bodyguarding for Snoop Dogg, to becoming a wrestling icon and one of the most provocative on-air voices today.