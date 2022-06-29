Elvis Final Trailer

Cast members Tom Hanks (Colonel Tom Parker), Austin Butler (Elvis), and Olivia DeJonge (Priscilla) star in "Elvis".
This movie is a story about legendary Rock star Elvis Presley and commemorates the life he had lived.
Check it out.
Cast members Tom Hanks (Colonel Tom Parker), Austin Butler (Elvis), and Olivia DeJonge (Priscilla) star in "Elvis".
This movie is a story about legendary Rock star Elvis Presley and commemorates the life he had lived.
Check it out.
Watch the official final trailer for the biographical music drama Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann. It stars Austin Butler, Tom..