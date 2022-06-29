Who is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro is a Portuguese professional footballer who currently plays as a forward for Premier League club Manchester United.

He was born in February 1985 in Funchal, Portugal.

The ‘Ronaldo’ part of his name was chosen by his father, in honour of former U.S. president, Ronald Reagan.

Ronaldo, or ‘CR7’ as he later became known, began his senior career with Portuguese side, Sporting CP.

It was during his time here where he started to attract the attention of scouts.

In 2003, he switched Portugal for England and signed for Manchester United for a fee of 15 million euros.

He would go on to become an idol at the club, winning the FA Cup, three consecutive Premier League titles and the Champions League.

In 2009, he signed for Spanish side Real Madrid.

It was at this club that he proved himself to be one of the greatest players of all time, winning 15 titles and scoring 450 goals in 438 appearances.

Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times, with the last coming in 2017.

To find out more about the player who is considered as one of the greatest footballers of all time - watch Yahoo UK’s explainer video.