More Than Half of Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck

More Than Half of Americans , Living Paycheck to Paycheck.

CNBC reports as inflation hits 40-year highs, the labor force of the United States is working harder to make ends meet.

As of May, around 150 million American adults were living paycheck to paycheck.

That's 58% of the general population.

Even the more fortunate may be stretched thin in today's economic climate.

A report from LendingClub shows of those earning $250,000 or more, 30% of them currently live paycheck to paycheck.

Another survey conducted by consulting firm Willis Towers Watson says 36% of those earning $100,000 or more also live paycheck to paycheck.

Consumers have experienced a tough last couple of years as different factors have affected their financial lifestyle ... , Anuj Nayar, financial health officer at LendingClub, via CNBC.

... and there seems to be little relief in sight.

, Anuj Nayar, financial health officer at LendingClub, via CNBC.

In the last year, the consumer price index of the United States has risen 8.6%.

Spurred by the rising cost of food, housing and fuel, .

The consumer price index has experienced its highest yearly increase since December 1981