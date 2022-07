James Topp Arrives On Edge of Ottawa: Live Coverage ( Top News Stories )

James Topp has arrived on the edge of Ottawa, but has stopped short so he had complete his journey to Canada's National War Memorial tomorrow as planned.

Live coverage tonight with the Maverick News Team from Downtown Ottawa, where police and city by-law officers are already enforcing a ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY on parking and traffic as part of a larger plan to thwart peaceful freedom celebrations and minimize protest activity.