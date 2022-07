Libya: Twenty migrants found dead in a desert, bodies recovered | Oneindia news *International

Bodies of 20 people were recovered in the desert near the border with Chad by the Libyan Rescue Services.

It is presumed that they died of thirst and all the 20 dead were migrants.

Their bodies were recovered about 320 kilometres southwest of Kufra and 120 km from the border with Chad after being discovered by a truck driver travelling through the desert.

