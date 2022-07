Labour: Government is mired in sleaze

Shadow Justice Minister Ellie Reeves says the government is busy going from one scandal to the next, so can’t deal with the issues of the day.

It comes after Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher resigned amid reports he drunkenly groped two men.

Report by Burnsla.

