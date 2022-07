National Doctors' Day: Dr. Subhash Mukherjee, the forgotten hero of IVF | Oneindia News *medical

Today, we bring to you the fateful story of Dr Subhash Mukherjee, whose seminal work in the IVF in India was recognized much later, years after he committed suicide due to a witch-hunt launched against him.

