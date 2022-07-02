Christopher Garetano: Montauk Chronicles The Real Life Stranger Things 7-1-22

Tony interviews Christopher P.

Garetano who is a passionate filmmaker.

A graduate of the prestigious School of Visual Arts in New York City, Garetano burst onto the scene with his fascinating documentary, "Horror Business", about the agony and the ecstasy of working in the indie-horror world.

A selection of several major film festivals - The New York Horror Film Festival, The Chicago Horror Film Festival, The London Filmmakers Convention, The Eerie Horror Film Festival as well as winning the Audience Choice Award for "Best Documentary" at The Long Island Film Festival - "Horror Business" takes viewers where very few ever go.

The stress, the pain, the frustration as well as the joy and satisfaction of creating an indie horror film are all captured as Garetano follows five genre folk around and documents a "normal" day or week in their life.

Most recently, he has written and directed the documentary "Montauk Chronicles." mtkchronicles.com