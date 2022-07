Adele performed her first concert in five years

The singer, 34, wowed the audience at the BST Hyde Park Festival in London on Friday and opened with her hit ‘Hello’.

She then urged a celebrity-packed audience of 65,000 – which included Tom Cruise, 59, Luke Evans, 43, and 43-year-old James Corden – to sing along to the ballad.

After her first three tracks she added: “My God, I’m back at home.” Mum-of-one Adele, who shares son Angelo, nine, with 48-year-old ex-husband Simon Konecki, sang only five songs from her fourth album ’30’, released last