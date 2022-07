Starmer: Labour would not take UK back into single market

Sir Keir Starmer says a Labour government would not “go back into the single market, the customs union or freedom of movement.” The Labour leader said he wanted to take the country forward with “an ambitious five-part plan that will help us to grow our economy.” Report by Jonesia.

