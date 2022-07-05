Police deploy water cannons to disperse protesters in Chile

Student protesters clash with police in Santiago demanding better conditions in schools as the Constitutional Convention delivered to the president a proposal for a new constitution
Student protesters clash with police in Santiago demanding better conditions in schools as the Constitutional Convention delivered to the president a proposal for a new constitution
Sri Lankan police fired tear gas at protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government on..
A small group of student protesters took to the streets of the Chilean capital on Monday to demand better conditions in schools as..