Sydney Floods: 50,000 People on EVACUATION Alert

Drone footage from in and around Australia’s largest city shows homes, businesses and vehicles inundated with flood waters.

Hundreds of homes have been submerged in the Sydney area in a flood emergency that was impacting 50,000 people.

Report by Braybrooks.

