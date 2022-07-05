Highland Park Shooter Left Trail of Violent Images Online

NBC News reports the person of interest in the recent mass shooting, Robert "Bobby" E.

Crimo III, in Highland Park, Illinois, .

Had left many tributes to mass shootings and public murders on social media platforms. Crimo made music under the name "Awake." His music videos often depict graphic scenes of mass murder.

His most recent video shows Crimo draped in an American flag in the aftermath of a school shooting.

A separate cartoon video shows a man donning the logo of Crimo's YouTube channel, holding a gun and being shot by authorities.

Crimo frequently visited online message boards to discuss murder, suicide and death.

His most recent post was a video of a beheading.

Though Crimo wasn't prone to posting much about significant figures in politics, he had posted sparsely about former President Donald Trump.

A video on Crimo's YouTube page from Jan.

2, 2021, shows him alongside protesters cheering on Trump's presidential motorcade.

In a Twitter post from June 27, 2021, Crimo is covered in a Trump flag.

The post was simply captioned "spam."