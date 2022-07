Emma Corrin Stars in a Surreal Ode to Lobster Love

The actor and Vogue cover star appears in a short film, directed by Scott Sternberg, that charts a very unlikely love affair.Writer & Director: Scott SternbergDirector of Photography: Jacques NaudeEditor: Robby MasseyFashion Editor: Alex HarringtonMakeup Artist: Dick PageHair Stylist: Jimmy PaulEntertainment Director, Vogue: Sergio KletnoyCreative Editorial Director: Mark GuiducciSenior Producer: Jordin RocchiAssociate Director, Creative Development: Alexandra GurvitchProduction Design: Taylor HorneAudio: Sean PaulsenACs: Grace Pendleton, Mars AlbaGaffer: Julia GoweskyHair Stylist Assistant: Tomoko KuwamuraTailor: Hailey DesjardinsStylist assistants: Megan Soria, Marley CohenProduction Designer Assistant: Javi ScalleyAssociate Producer: Qieara LesesneCOVID Compliance Officer: Caris VujcecFilmed on Location: Pacific Aquarium, Il Posto Accanto, Happy Paws, Ed's Lobster Bar, Riverside Park, Washington Square ParkProduction Coordinator: Ava KasharProduction Manager: Kit FogartySenior Director, Production Management: Jessica SchierPost-Production Coordinator: Andrea FarrPost-Production Supervisor: Marco GlinbizziDirector of Content, Vogue: Rahel GebreyesSenior Director, Programming, Vogue: Linda GittlesonExecutive Producer: Ruhiya NuruddinVP, Digital Video Programming and Development,Vogue (English Language): Joe Pickard