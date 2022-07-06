Noah Cyrus Opens Up About 'Dark Pit' of Xanax Addiction

CNN reports singer Noah Cyrus recently got candid about her struggle with Xanax addiction.

In a recent interview with 'Rolling Stone,' Cyrus, 22, says she started taking the prescription medication when she was 18.

My boyfriend at the time, when I was 18 ... , Noah Cyrus, in an interview with Rolling Stone, via CNN.

... was the first person that gave me a Xanax ... , Noah Cyrus, in an interview with Rolling Stone, via CNN.

... and it became a way for us to bond.

Cyrus, the younger sister of pop star Miley Cyrus, spoke of a desire to fit in when she first experimented with Xanax.

I think I wanted to fit in with him.

I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool ... , Noah Cyrus, in an interview with Rolling Stone, via CNN.

... and what I thought everybody was doing.

It just kind of becomes this dark pit, bottomless pit.

Cyrus says she has managed to overcome her Xanax addiction through therapy and the support of her family.

Her new album, "The Hardest Part," is set to be released on September 16