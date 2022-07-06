Metallica Is ‘Blown Away’ by ‘Stranger Things’ Scene Featuring ‘Master of Puppets’ | Billboard News

Following a standout scene in the show’s season four finale featuring fan-favorite character Eddie Munson heroically rocking out to their 1986 single ‘Master of Puppets,’ the heavy-metal group took to Instagram to give their seal of approval.
Following a standout scene in the show’s season four finale featuring fan-favorite character Eddie Munson heroically rocking out to their 1986 single ‘Master of Puppets,’ the heavy-metal group took to Instagram to give their seal of approval.
“It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey,” the band wrote.
#totallyblownaway