Kaali poster tweet by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai removed by Twitter | Oneindia News *entertainment

Twitter takes down Kaali poster tweet by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai amid outrage.
Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has reacted to the same.
Watch the video to know more.
#Kaali #LeenaManimekalai #Twitter
Twitter takes down Kaali poster tweet by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai amid outrage.
Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has reacted to the same.
Watch the video to know more.
#Kaali #LeenaManimekalai #Twitter
In the wake of several FIRs being filed against film-maker Leena Manimekalai, she has posted a fresh tweet in her..