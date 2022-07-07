Brittney Griner's Wife: The Maximum Effort to Bring Griner Home Isn't Being Done

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for more than 130 days — and her wife Cherelle says she doesn’t believe ‘the maximum amount of effort is being done’ to get her home » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more sports news, subscribe to NowThis News.

#brittneygriner #sports #russia #Politics #News #NowThis