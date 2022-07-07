Disneyland’s Instagram Was Taken Over by 'Super Hacker' Who Made Racist and Slur-Filled Po

CBS News reports the Disneyland Resort Instagram account was hacked on the morning of July 7 by a man named David Do.

CBS News reports that the self-proclaimed "super hacker" also said he "invented covid" and kept using the N-word and homophobic slurs.

Disneyland Resort's Instagram Story was also targeted.

The account, which has 8.4 million followers, was temporarily taken down before reappearing without the hacked posts.

It does not appear that any other of Disneyland's social media accounts were affected.

The company has yet to issue a statement about the incident