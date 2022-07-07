Mario Lopez Leads Global Search for the Next Menudo

'Variety' reports that the search for new members of Menudo is officially on.

The boy band helped launch the career of its most successful graduate, Ricky Martin.

The group will return as a new incarnation after a 12-year hiatus.

According to 'Variety,' the global talent search will be led by Mario Lopez.

The hunt for new members will be documented under a project called 'Menudo: A New Beginning.'.

Online auditions will start this month for talent between the ages of 12 and 16.

Live auditions will reportedly take place in various cities beginning on September 17.

Menudo has featured over 30 different members during the course of its initial 32-year run.

Ricky Martin was a member in the 1980s prior to the release of his debut album, 'Evolución.'.

By utilizing social media, the Metaverse and A.I., Menudo will connect with fans in ways unimaginable just a decade ago, Paul Tarnopol, Menudo Productions CEO, via 'Variety'.

More importantly, our management team is committed to the safety, well-being, and financial security of each-and-every member of Menudo; This is what we mean by ‘A New Beginning.', Paul Tarnopol, Menudo Productions CEO, via 'Variety'.

