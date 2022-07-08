Mohammed Zubair gets interim bail from Supreme Court in UP hate speech case | Oneindia News*News
Today, the Supreme Court granted conditional interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for five days in a case filed against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

