Is Chequers wedding party keeping Boris in No 10?

Boris Johnson is clinging on as caretaker prime minister until his replacement is found - and there’s a lot of speculation why.

It is understood he wanted to stick around so he and Carrie Johnson could have a big wedding party at Chequers.

Report by Burnsla.

