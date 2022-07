My 105 days in Taliban prison -- and a call to aid Afghanistan | Safi Rauf

Sharing his experience of being held captive in a Taliban prison for 105 days, humanitarian Safi Rauf talks about his life's mission to get food, medicine and other critical supplies to Afghans in need -- and urges the world to bolster aid and establish a peaceful presence in the country during these extraordinarily difficult times.

(This talk was recorded on April 12, 2022)