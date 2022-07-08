Couple Who Helped Toddler Orphaned in Highland Park Shooting Calls For True Gun Reform

'Half-measures do not work' — The couple who cared for Aiden McCarthy after his parents were killed in the Highland Park shooting called upon the U.S. government to do more to protect families (warning: distressing images)

#highlandpark #gunviolence #guns #Politics #News #NowThis