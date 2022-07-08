Ukraine war: Accept our terms or brace for the worst, Putin tells Kyiv

Speaking at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled Russian parliament, Putin said the country had barely started its actions in Ukraine, and that Ukraine should accept its terms now before things get worse.
Speaking at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled Russian parliament, Putin said the country had barely started its actions in Ukraine, and that Ukraine should accept its terms now before things get worse.
Vladimir Putin has told Kyiv it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has..
Watch VideoAfter more than four months of ferocious fighting, Russia claimed a key victory: full control over one of the two..