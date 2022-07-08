Judge Rules Prince Harry Article in The Mail On Sunday Was 'Defamatory' | THR News

In the case against publisher Associated Newspapers, his legal team argued that a report about his legal claim against the U.K. government caused “serious damage to his reputation and substantial hurt, embarrassment and distress."
Some of the newspaper's article about Harry's bid for UK police protection was defamatory, the court ruled.
An article in The Mail on Sunday about the Duke of Sussex's legal claim against the Home Office was defamatory, a High Court judge..