UN Calls for Change After Report Warns of Vital Species Driven Toward Extinction

'Time' reports that the world's population depends on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy.

A new United Nations report warns that deforestation, overexploitation, climate change and pollution are driving one million species to extinction.

The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) says that irreparable harm is being done to the environment.

That harm includes the loss of 12% of wild tree species, more than a thousand species of mammals and nearly 450 species of sharks and rays.

When uses of wild species become unsustainable, it’s bad for the species, it’s bad for the ecosystem and it’s bad for the people, Marla R.

Emery, report co-chair of the United States, via 'Time'.

According to the report, a key point should be to secure tenure rights for Indigenous people.

Indigenous people occupy about 14,600,000 square miles of land across 87 countries.

That area accounts for nearly 40% of all the conserved areas on Earth.

Their lands tend to be doing better in sustainability than other lands.

And the common thread is the ability to continue to engage in customary practices, Marla R.

The report was approved by representatives of 139 U.N.

Member countries in Bonn, Germany, earlier this week