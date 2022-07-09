Kenny Loggins Talks Tom Cruise and "Danger Zone" Conjuring the Spirit of Top Gun in New Movie

With chart-topping hits that span four decades and more than 25 million albums sold worldwide, legendary singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins is most definitely still alright.

And of course, he's a force behind some of the biggest movie soundtracks, including Footloose , which features a hit song of the same name, Caddyshack with theme song 'I'm Alright," as well as 1986 blockbuster Top Gun featuring 'Danger Zone." Now 36 years later, "Danger Zone" is being used again in the recent release of Top Gun: Maverick , the sequel to Top Gun , capturing a new generation of fans.

The two-time Grammy winner chatted with us virtually from his home in Santa Barbara to talk about his legendary career, his long-awaited memoir Still Alright , and his current tour, which will include two shows with his former collaborator Jim Messina, and so much more.