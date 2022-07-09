Amarnath Cloudburst and other similar fatal tragedies witnessed in India | Oneindia news *News

In a fatal and tragic incident near the Amarnath shrine, 17 people have been reportedly killed and over 3 dozen are still missing due to flash floods triggered by a massive cloudburst in the region.

Heavy boulders and gushing water hit the base camp at Baltal, washing away three langars and 25 tents pitched by pilgrims undertaking the perilous annual yatra to the famed holy shrine.

While the rescue operations are underway in Amarnath, let us look back at some of the fatal tragedies triggered by cloudburst witnessed in India.

#Cloudburst #AmarnathCloudburst #Amarnath