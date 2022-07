Flying Beast: Wife, Ritu Rathee Taneja's invitation to fans leads to arrest | Oneindia news *News

Popular YouTuber, Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja who was arrested on Saturday after his fans gathered in huge numbers to celebrate his birthday at a metro station in Noida, was granted bail just after a few hours.

According to the reports, it was Gaurav Taneja's wife, Ritu Rathee Taneja who had invited his fans via an Instagram post and had promised to meet them.

