Johannesburg: 15 killed in mass shooting in a bar, 9 wounded

In a mass shooting at a bar in the South African township of Soweto in the early hours of Sunday, at least 15 people were killed and 9 other were wounded.

According to the reports, gunmen armed with rifles and pistols opened fire at people sitting in a bar.

