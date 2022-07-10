Ukraine war: Fifteen dead and two dozen trapped in Donetsk flats hit by Russian rockets

The building was struck in Chasiv Yar, about 20 kilometres from Kramatorsk, expected to be a major target of Russian forces as they advance westwards in eastern Ukraine.
Watch VideoAt least 15 people were killed when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in the eastern Ukraine town of Chasiv Yar..
