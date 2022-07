Starmer demands Tory candidates explain promised spending

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer demands the Tory leadership hopefuls to explain where the money they have pledged in their campaigns is coming from.

He questions "how on earth Rishi Sunak is lecturing anybody" having recently increased taxes.

Report by Alibhaiz.

