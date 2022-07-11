Watch the World’s Largest Group Performance of ‘Nutbush City Limits’

4,084 people gathered in the Australian outback on July 7, to break the record for the world’s largest group ‘Nutbush.’ Nutbush is a type of line dancing inspired by Tina Turner’s 1973 song, ‘Nutbush City Limits.'

Attempts to break the record for the largest group 'Nutbush' dance have become an annual tradition in Australia.

This year’s attempt, which shattered the previous record of 2,878 set last year in the same location, also raised $60,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, an Aussie nonprofit org.

