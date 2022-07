Javid: Tories have lost integrity and trust of public

Former health secretary Sajid Javid has suggested the Conservative Party has lost its integrity and the trust of the British people as he launched his leadership campaign.

He added the country needed a leader who "makes credible promises, brings people together, and makes tough decision in the national interest".

Report by Alibhaiz.

