Young Adults Who Drink Alone , More Likely To Develop Alcoholism.

CNN reports adolescents and young adults who drink alone may be at a significantly high risk of developing an abusive relationship with alcohol later in life.

Experts say such risk of developing alcoholism is higher for women.

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closures of social venues and bars

Many Americans increased their consumption of alcohol, often alone.

Several studies have now shown that solitary drinking increased as a result of the pandemic.

Kasey Creswell, associate professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University, via CNN

Studies have also shown that the associations between solitary drinking and alcohol problems are stronger for young women compared to young men.

, Kasey Creswell, associate professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University, via CNN.

This is especially concerning given that there have been recent increases in solitary drinking among US female adolescents, Kasey Creswell, associate professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University, via CNN.

Studies have documented a rise in stress and mental health concerns among young Americans related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The primary reason young people drink alone is to cope with negative emotions, Kasey Creswell, associate professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University, via CNN.

and developing such a relationship with alcohol during the pandemic might place solitary drinkers on a trajectory of increased alcohol use, Kasey Creswell, associate professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University, via CNN.

possibly resulting in more alcohol-related problems. Kasey Creswell, associate professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University, via CNN