Mickey Rourke slates 'irrelevant' Tom Cruise

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, actor Mickey Rourke was asked his opinion on Tom Cruise who is enjoying success with Top Gun: Maverick.
“I got no respect for that… I don't care about money and power," he said.
The actor took aim at Top Gun Maverick star Tom over "playing the same part" for 35 years.