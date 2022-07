Great Khali allegedly slaps employee at toll plaza after a heated argument | Oneindia news *News

Indian wrestler The Great Khali aka Dalip Rana has been accused by a toll plaza employee of allegedly slapping him, in a recent controversy.

The video of the argument that took place between the toll plaza employee and the wrestler has gone viral on social media however, in the video Khali cannot be seen slapping the employee, as alleged by him.

