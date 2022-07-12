Paradise Highway Movie

Paradise Highway Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Academy Award winners Juliette Binoche and Morgan Freeman lead this riveting thriller set in the trucking industry and its seamy underbelly of human trafficking.

When her brother's life is threatened, Sally (Binoche), a truck driver, reluctantly agrees to smuggle illicit cargo: a girl named Leila (Hala Finley).

As Sally and Leila begin a danger-fraught journey across state lines, a dogged FBI operative (Freeman) sets out on their trail, determined to do whatever it takes to terminate a human-trafficking operation -- and bring Sally and Leila to safety.

Directed by Anna Gutto starring Juliette Binoche, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Cameron Monaghan, Hala Finley release date July 29, 2022 (in select theaters and on VOD/Digital)