Jill Biden Faces Backlash for Comparing Hispanic People to Tacos

Jill Biden Faces Backlash for , Comparing Hispanic People to Tacos.

On July 11, the first lady spoke at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference, "Siempre Adelante: Our Quest for Equity.".

Her questionable remarks came while she was addressing UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre's efforts.

Her questionable remarks came while she was addressing UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre's efforts.

Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength, Jill Biden, via remarks at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference.

'Insider' reports that she also mispronounced the word "bodega.".

A wide range of people, including the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, criticized her remarks shortly after.

.

Michael LaRosa, Biden's press secretary, took to Twitter on July 12 to address the backlash.

Michael LaRosa, Biden's press secretary, took to Twitter on July 12 to address the backlash