BTS Is Coming to Disney as Part of Major Streaming Deal

On July 11, Disney revealed that it will add original shows featuring the members of BTS to its streaming service.

This collaboration represents our creative ambition — to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia-Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways, Jessica Kam-Engle, Disney's head of content for Asia Pacific, via CNN.

We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service, Jessica Kam-Engle, Disney's head of content for Asia Pacific, via CNN.

BTS shared a video message with CNN Business and said they're excited to show fans "a more up-close and personal side of us.".

CNN reports at least two of the new shows will include a taped concert special and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

According to Disney and HYBE, the documentary will showcase BTS' daily lives "as they prepare for their second chapter.".

Another show will be a reality series that follows V as he goes on vacation, .

Which is in line with the band's recent announcement that they are taking a break to explore new projects.

CNN reports Disney plans to greenlight over 50 original Asian titles by 2023