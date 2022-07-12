India Is Set To Become the Most Populous Country in 2023, UN Says

According to a U.N.

Report published on July 11, next year, India will overtake China as the world's most populous country.

.

In 2022, each of the countries had over 1.4 billion people.

India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country during 2023.

, Report from the population division of the U.N.'s Department of Economic and Social Affairs, via CNBC.

The global human population will reach 8.0 billion in mid-November 2022 from an estimated 2.5 billion people in 1950, Report from the population division of the U.N.'s Department of Economic and Social Affairs, via CNBC.

The U.N.

Also projected global population could reach 8.5 billion by 2030.

U.N.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released a statement on July 11, which was World Population Day.

This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates, Antonio Guterres, U.N.

Secretary-General, via statement.

At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another, Antonio Guterres, U.N.

Secretary-General, via statement.

India will undoubtedly need more resources as its population continues to grow.

CNBC reports that within the Glasgow Climate Pact, .

Both India and China demanded changing fossil fuel language from a "phase out" of coal to a "phase down," which was ultimately adopted by opponents.