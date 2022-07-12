Zendaya Becomes Youngest Producing Emmy Nominee

Zendaya Becomes Youngest , Producing Emmy Nominee.

Emmy nominees were announced on July 12.

Zendaya, 25, has made even more history with 'Euphoria.'.

She received four nominations.

.

She's now the youngest-ever two-time lead acting nominee... ... and the youngest woman to receive a nomination for producing.

.

Her other nominations were for two songs, "Elliot's Song" and "I'm Tired," which were featured on 'Euphoria.'.

'Variety' reports Zendaya is also now the first Black woman to receive acting and songwriting Emmy nominations in the same year.

.

'Euphoria' has been renewed for a third season, but a premiere date has yet to be revealed.

Currently, Zendaya is filming 'Dune: Part Two' and is also set to appear in 'Challengers.'.

Currently, Zendaya is filming 'Dune: Part Two' and is also set to appear in 'Challengers.'